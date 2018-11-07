Panthers' Eric Reid: On track to play
Reid (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, but is on track to play Thursday against the Steelers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Reid suffered a shoulder sprain during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, though it doesn't appear to be anything serious. The 26-year-old safety has 27 tackles and interception in five games since joining the Panthers.
