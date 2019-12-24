Play

Reid recorded six tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.

Reid has compiled a career-high 119 tackles across 15 games this season while playing an every-down role in Carolina's secondary. The veteran safety will look to close out 2019 strong against the explosive Saints offense Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends