Reid (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London.

Though he carried a questionable designation into the London game, Reid expressed confidence Friday that he would be able to play after putting in a pair of limited practices this week. With his prediction ultimately coming to pass, Reid will likely serve in his familiar role as the Panthers' starting strong safety.

