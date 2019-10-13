Panthers' Eric Reid: Playing in London
Reid (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London.
Though he carried a questionable designation into the London game, Reid expressed confidence Friday that he would be able to play after putting in a pair of limited practices this week. With his prediction ultimately coming to pass, Reid will likely serve in his familiar role as the Panthers' starting strong safety.
