Reid (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Reid wasn't able to practice Wednesday due to a lingering knee issue. The veteran safety managed to play through his injury Week 12 against the Saints, and his return to practice Thursday lends optimism to his chances of managing a similar feat Sunday versus the Redskins. If Reid is indeed cleared to play, he'll draw his usual start at strong safety.

