Reid (illness) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reid popped up on the injury report Saturday, so it looks like he could be a game-time decision. The 28-year-old safety has been superb this year, piling up 107 tackles, four sacks and six pass breakups through 13 games. If he's unable to go for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, both Colin Jones and Ross Cockrell should see upticks in usage.