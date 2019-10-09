Reid (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

This is Reid's normal practice regimen as he nurses an ankle injury. Last week, Reid didn't practice Wednesday but wasn't held back at game time with 10 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery during this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars. There's a chance Reid suffered a setback, but he should be fine for this Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers if he can return to the field in a limited capacity.

