Reid made eight tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

Reid was rather impactful against his former team, making three stops for loss and trailing only Luke Kuechly for Carolina's lead in tackles. Through seven games, he now sports 45 tackles, two sacks and four passes defended, although he's yet to make an interception.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories