Reid (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reid wore a walking boot after this past Sunday's win over the Texans, but he downplayed the injury by saying it was simply a twisted ankle. His absence from practice isn't a good sign, although that may just be a precautionary measure. Reid has played nearly every snap this season, posting 21 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup through four games, but Ross Cockrell is expected to take first-team practice reps until Reid is back.

