Reid will start at free safety Sunday against the Giants, but his workload will be monitored, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Signed to a one-year contract during Carolina's bye week, Reid will immediately step in as a starter alongside Mike Adams. The possibility of a limited snap count takes Reid out of play as a Week 5 option in IDP leagues, but there is some chance for consistent production down the road if he earns an every-down role.