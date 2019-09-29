Play

Reid was wearing a walking boot following Sunday's win over the Texans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Reid said he twisted his ankle and it isn't a long-term injury. It sounds like the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure, but expect his practice status to be monitored during the upcoming week. He's been a solid safety this year with 21 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup through four games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories