Reid posted 11 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons.

Reid now has 107 tackles this season, marking the first time in his seven-year career he's hit triple digits in the category. The 28-year-old safety has recorded eight or more tackles in seven straight contests, so he'll continue to be a high-value IDP play during the fantasy playoffs.

