Panthers' Eric Reid: Staying in Carolina
Reid has signed a three-year contract to stay in Carolina, Max Henson of the team's official website reports.
Reid signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Sept. 28, immediately joining the starting lineup and ultimately finishing the season with 71 tackles (50 solo), five passes defensed and one interception in 13 games (all starts). Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the 27-year-old instead chose to re-sign in Carolina through 2021. He'll presumably enter the offseason program locked in as a starter, and he possesses the versatility to play either free safety or strong safety.
