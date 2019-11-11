Play

Reid made eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.

Reid led the Panthers in stops, continuing his strong recent production. The safety has registered at least eight tackles in four of his last five appearances, bringing his season total to 64 and putting him behind only Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson for Carolina's high mark thus far.

