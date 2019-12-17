Play

Reid made six solo tackles in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

That qualifies as an off-game for Reid, who had not posted fewer than eight since Week 6. The 28-year-old currently has 113 on the season, blowing away his previous career high of 77 set in his rookie year.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories