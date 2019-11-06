Reid (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Reid missed the first official practice last week with a shoulder injury but still managed to suit up against the Titans, play every defensive snap and tally 11 tackles. It's slightly concerning that he's now dealing with an ankle issue, but as long as he gets on the field in some capacity over the next two days, Reid should be fine for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

