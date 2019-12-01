Play

Reid (ankle/shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's clash against Washington.

Reid was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, putting his Week 13 status in some jeopardy. He was expected to play through pain for Sunday's game, so the fact that he's suiting up was expected. The veteran will slot into his usual strong safety role, and has been a strong IDP candidate this year, racking up 87 tackles (64 solo) and three interceptions.

