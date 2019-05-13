Wolf signed a contract with the Panthers on Monday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Wolf spent the 2018 offseason with the Titans after going undrafted out of Tennessee, and spent time on the Packers' practice squad before sustaining an undisclosed injury. Now healthy, Wolf joins a Panthers crowded tight end room that includes top options Greg Olsen (foot) and Ian Thomas.

More News
Our Latest Stories