Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Brief outing Thursday
Whittaker rushed for 13 yards on his lone carry in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
Whittaker also returned a kickoff for 10 yards and was targeted twice to no avail. The veteran's sole rush came during the second quarter, notably ahead of Cameron Artis-Payne, who was restricted to second-half work. Although Artis-Payne has been more successful than Whittaker through three preseason games, Whittaker's varied skill set seemingly positions him higher on Carolina's depth chart.
