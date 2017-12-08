Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Whittaker will be active Sunday against the Vikings and could earn carries in the contest, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

While top backs Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart don't carry injury designations into the weekend, both have been limited of late by shoulder and foot issues, respectively. That could prompt Rivera to act conservatively with the usage of both backs, which might result in Cameron Artis-Payne and Whittaker picking up a couple touches in relief of the top two runners. Neither Artis-Payne nor Whittaker will see large enough workloads to make much of an imprint in the fantasy realm, however. Primarily a special-teams contributor for the Panthers, Whittaker has produced just 44 yards from scrimmage on seven touches (three receptions) this season.