Whittaker (ankle) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Whittaker is in danger of missing back-to-back games for the first time since 2015. However, his consistently limited offensive snaps holds him back from being a viable fantasy option. Top running back Jonathan Stewart is battling a toe injury, but Whittaker still sits behind Christian McCaffrey on the depth chart, making it unlikely he logs substantial time.

