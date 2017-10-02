Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Finds pay dirt
Whittaker caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.
Whittaker took his first reception of the season 28 yards to the house to draw the Panthers level during the second quarter. In doing so, the veteran third-stringer made the most of his involvement, but as long as Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey are healthy, Whittaker figures to remain limited to spare touches here and there.
