Whittaker rushed three times for 23 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Whittaker was one of several Panthers backs that had a great day on the ground with the team finishing Saturday's contest with an average of 7.6 yards per carry. Even though nobody on the Panthers picked up more than five carries, Whittaker made the most of his touches and also returned a kickoff for 19 yards.

