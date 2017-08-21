Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Gets three carries Saturday
Whittaker rushed three times for 23 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.
Whittaker was one of several Panthers backs that had a great day on the ground with the team finishing Saturday's contest with an average of 7.6 yards per carry. Even though nobody on the Panthers picked up more than five carries, Whittaker made the most of his touches and also returned a kickoff for 19 yards.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...