Whittaker is officially inactive for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

Whittaker missed the last three games with a right high-ankle sprain, but he did not make an appearance on the injury this week. The good news is the 28-year-old appears fully recovered from the injury, but is still being held out in favor of Cameron Artis-Payne as the Panther's No. 3 running back. Neither running back should see significant offensive chances while Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey remain healthy.