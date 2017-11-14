Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Healthy scratch Mondday
Whittaker is officially inactive for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.
Whittaker missed the last three games with a right high-ankle sprain, but he did not make an appearance on the injury this week. The good news is the 28-year-old appears fully recovered from the injury, but is still being held out in favor of Cameron Artis-Payne as the Panther's No. 3 running back. Neither running back should see significant offensive chances while Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey remain healthy.
