Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: No go Sunday
Whittaker (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Although Jonathan Stewart logged one limited practice this week, the Panthers backfield is otherwise healthy, so the offense can withstand Whittaker missing a third consecutive contest. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer, Whittaker has been recovering from a right high-ankle sprain, making the decision a prudent one. Expect Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne to handle any carries not given to starting running back Jonathan Stewart.
More News
-
Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Question mark for Week 9•
-
Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Will not play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Will not return•
-
Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...