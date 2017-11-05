Whittaker (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Although Jonathan Stewart logged one limited practice this week, the Panthers backfield is otherwise healthy, so the offense can withstand Whittaker missing a third consecutive contest. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer, Whittaker has been recovering from a right high-ankle sprain, making the decision a prudent one. Expect Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne to handle any carries not given to starting running back Jonathan Stewart.