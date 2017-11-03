Whittaker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Whittaker has missed the last two weeks with the right ankle injury, and though he was able to practice Thursday and Friday, it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to contribute effectively by the time Sunday arrives. If active for the Week 9 contest, Whittaker would see the majority of his snaps on special teams.