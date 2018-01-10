Whittaker finished with seven carries for 18 yards and five receptions (on six targets) for 47 yards and a touchdown in 12 games played this season.

Whittaker entered his fourth season as a Panther coming off a career-high 82 touches in 2016, but after the team spent its first two draft picks on tailback Christian McCaffrey and utility man Curtis Samuel, his role always figured to be reduced this season. Despite Samuel not featuring much due to injuries, Whittaker was clearly an afterthought in Carolina's offense. Assuming the team's backfield remains intact, he'll likely be slated for a similar amount of action in 2018, his final year under contract.