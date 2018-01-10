Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Role reduced this season
Whittaker finished with seven carries for 18 yards and five receptions (on six targets) for 47 yards and a touchdown in 12 games played this season.
Whittaker entered his fourth season as a Panther coming off a career-high 82 touches in 2016, but after the team spent its first two draft picks on tailback Christian McCaffrey and utility man Curtis Samuel, his role always figured to be reduced this season. Despite Samuel not featuring much due to injuries, Whittaker was clearly an afterthought in Carolina's offense. Assuming the team's backfield remains intact, he'll likely be slated for a similar amount of action in 2018, his final year under contract.
More News
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...