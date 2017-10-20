Whittaker (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Whittaker left a Week 5 matchup with Philly early, and he's still nursing his ankle a week later. The sixth-year running back rarely sees the field anyways with Jonathan Stewart and rookie first-round pick Christian McCaffrey above him in the depth chart. Expect Cameron Artis-Payne to pick up his leftover snaps.