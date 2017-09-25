Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Rushes twice versus Saints
Whittaker rushed twice for 12 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.
Whittaker boasts merely three touches through as many games this season, evidencing his restricted fantasy value as things stand.
