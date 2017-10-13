Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Suffers ankle injury
Whittaker suffered an ankle injury Thursday against the Eagles and is questionable to return, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Whittaker was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Thursday's contest. Look for more updates to come as the game progresses. In the meantime, the Panthers will have to rely on a combination of Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne in the backfield.
