Whittaker (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

It marks back-to-back missed games for Whittaker, who was unable to practice this week. The 28-year-old has not seen consistent offensive snaps with the Panthers this season, and currently has no timetable for his return.

