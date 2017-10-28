Panthers' Fozzy Whittaker: Will not play Sunday
Whittaker (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
It marks back-to-back missed games for Whittaker, who was unable to practice this week. The 28-year-old has not seen consistent offensive snaps with the Panthers this season, and currently has no timetable for his return.
