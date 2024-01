Luvu finished the regular season with 125 tackles (66 solo), 5.5 sacks and two fumbles forced in 17 games.

Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, setting a new career high for the fourth straight season. Along with totaling 12.5 sacks over the past two campaigns, Luvu has also defended nine passes, with his five this term another personal best. As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the 27-year-old could be in store for a significant salary increase.