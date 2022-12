Luvu finished with eight tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Steelers.

Luvu has been on a tear lately, racking up five sacks over his last five appearances. He's also been active making tackles, registering 42 stops over that same span. Enjoying comfortably the best campaign of his five-year career, Luvu will strive to keep his momentum going in Week 16 versus the Lions.