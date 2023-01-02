site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers.
Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
