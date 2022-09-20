Luvu finished with 10 tackles (all solo), including four for loss, and defended a pass in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants.

Luvu was extremely active Sunday, with almost half of his team-leading tackle tally occurring in New York's backfield. The veteran also broke up a pass for good measure, turning in an excellent all-around performance. With 16 stops through two games, Luvu looks destined to break last year's career high of 43 tackles, boosting his early-season stock.