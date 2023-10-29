Luvu (hip) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
As expected, Luvu will suit up despite being listed as questionable. He's yet to miss a game this season, recording 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks across six appearances.
