Luvu (quadriceps) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Luvu led the Panthers' linebackers in snaps (62) on his way to a 10-tackle game in Week 16, and it's not clear when he picked up the quadriceps issue. Either way, he'll likely need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play Sunday.
