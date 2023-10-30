Luvu had 12 tackles (seven solo) including one sack in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

Luvu was questionable for Sunday's game with a hip injury he sustained in Week 6 against the Dolphins, but he was able to take advantage of the bye week to recover and suit up against the Texans. The injury didn't seem to hamper Luvu as he played on every single defensive snap and registered double-digit tackles for the first time this season. He leads the team in tackles (51) and is second in sacks (3.5) in seven games this season.