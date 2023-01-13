Luvu made 111 tackles (76 solo) and seven sacks while forcing a fumble and returning an interception for a touchdown across his 15 games in the 2022 season.

Luvu was one of the Panthers' breakout players, dramatically increasing his production after only 43 stops in 16 games last year. The 26-year-old boasted just 7.5 career sacks prior to this season, and Luvu surpassed his previous career total of passes defended with four in 2022. Under contract with Carolina for one more year, Luvu's stock has never been higher.