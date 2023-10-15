Luvu is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a hip injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Luvu had nine tackles (four solo) before leaving Sunday's game, tied for the most with CJ Henderson. Claudin Cherelus and Kamu Grugier-Hill are candidates to see more work if Luvu does not return.
More News
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Tallies seven stops in loss•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Good to go at Detroit•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Will play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Uncertain for Week 4•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Officially limited Thursday•