Luvu (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
The 27-year-old linebacker out of Washington State logged limited practice sessions both Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to return to full participation Friday, and it now seems as if he's moved past his hip issue. Luvu has recorded 51 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks through Carolina's first seven games of the year.
