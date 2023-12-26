Luvu recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss and 1.0 sack, while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

The 27-year-old linebacker is now up to 114 total tackles on the season, breaking his previous personal record of 111 tackles in 2022. Luvu has been a dominant force for the Panthers' defense thus far, leading the team in total tackles and ranking second in both tackles for loss and sacks. Expect the Washington State product to continue causing problems for opposing offenses for the remainder of the season.