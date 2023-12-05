Luvu logged seven tackles (three solo) and a pass selection during Carolina's 21-17 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Luvu had another solid outing as he tied Marquis Haynes for the most tackles recorded on the team. The 27-year-old has compiled 90 tackles (51 solo) through 12 games and is currently on pace to set a new career high.
