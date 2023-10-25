Luvu (hip) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luvu was forced out of Carolina's contest at Miami in Week 6 early with a hip injury, which is still nagging him even after a Week 7 bye. He'll likely need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Questionable but says he'll play•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Suffers injury in loss•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Exits game with hip injury•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Tallies seven stops in loss•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Good to go at Detroit•
-
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited at practice Wednesday•