Luvu (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Luvu played 63 defensive snaps and recorded six tackles during the season opener and apparently picked up a shoulder injury as well. It's encouraging that he was able to get at least some work in, but if he doesn't return to full practice Thursday or Friday, his status for Week 2 may be in jeopardy.
