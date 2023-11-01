Luvu (hip) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luvu is coming off a 12-tackle performance versus Houston in which he led Carolina's linebackers in snaps, and it's not clear when he picked up a hip injury. He probably will need to manage a full practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
