Luvu (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on the Panthers' injury report Thursday.
Luvu has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Carolina's season opener and was sidelined the past two weeks as a result. The 235-pound linebacker was a limited participant in practice last Thursday and Friday, and he once again logged back-to-back limited sessions to open Week 7. Luvu will have one more practice to improve his status before this Sunday against Tampa Bay, and he should step back in as the Panthers' starting strongside linebacker when healthy.