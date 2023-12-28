Watch Now:

Luvu (quadriceps) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Luvu seems to be in jeopardy of missing Carolina's Week 17 affair, as the 27-year-old linebacker has logged back-to-back DNPs to begin the team's week of practice. He'll almost certainly carry an injury designation into the weekend unless he's able to practice in full Friday.

More News