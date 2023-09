Luvu (hip) will not practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Luvu exited Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with the injury and appears to still be suffering from it. The Washington State product will continue to focus on his recovery and work to get back on the practice field Thursday. If he's unable to play against the Vikings, it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, and likely lead to an increased snap count for Deion Jones.