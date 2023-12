Luvu recorded four tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 28-6 loss to the Saints.

Luvu wasn't as busy as he had been the week prior, but he was able to get to Derek Carr in the third quarter, registering his first sack since Week 8. The linebacker is now up to 94 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, while also deflecting five passes over 13 contests this season.