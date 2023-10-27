Luvu (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Per Person, Luvu said earlier in the week that he'll definitely play, so he's more likely than not to suit up. Still, the linebackers' status will need to be confirmed prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EDT kickoff. Luvu exited Carolina's Week 6 loss to Miami due to the hip injury but had additional recovery time with the Panthers on bye in Week 7.